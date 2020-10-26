LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NORTH CAPE MAY - At approximately 7:40 a.m. Oct. 25, officers from the Lower Township Police Department were dispatched to the area of a bus stop in front of a Wawa, located at 3719 Bayshore Rd., in North Cape May, for a report of a firearm located in a trash can. 

According to a release, once on scene, officers spoke with an employee of the Wawa, who located the firearm, and were able to determine the firearm was a defaced Crosman brand pellet gun. The weapon was subsequently transported to the Lower Township Police Department for further investigation. 

Those with information about the firearm are asked to contact the Lower Township Police Department, at (609) 886-2711. 

