This is the first in a series on celebrating Christmas differently in Cape May County due to COVID-19.
COURT HOUSE - Many of the area’s best-loved holiday traditions will not happen this year. Business owners and local officials are creating new traditions to take their place, at least for now.
From the West Cape May Christmas Parade held for decades on the first Saturday in December to Ocean City’s First Night events Dec. 31, and many more between them, established events were canceled because of COVID-19.
In announcing the decision, Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said he understands the disappointment many will feel, but said it would not be responsible for the city to promote events where they can’t keep dense crowds from gathering.
“We are announcing the cancellation of our Miracle on Asbury Avenue celebration on Black Friday, our Christmas Parade, and our First Night and First Day celebrations,” he announced earlier this fall. “I understand this is a disappointment, but the health and safety of our residents and guests will always be the top priority.”
Since that announcement, the virus’s spread has worsened nationwide, including Cape May County. Even as news of vaccines shows the pandemic’s end, it’s clear it will not be reached before the end of the year.
In communities throughout Cape May County, officials, businesses and residents came up with new ways to celebrate the season safely.
“At this time, we need to remember the tender magic of past holiday seasons,” said Cape May Mayor Clarence Lear, in a video statement presented on the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. “Let us be courageous enough to create new traditions with family and friends for this year. I believe that next year, we will, once again, celebrate the season with all the gusto we have in the past.”
The pandemic meant greater understanding and more appreciation of the value of family, friends and community, he said.
Safety demands towns rethink favorites, like community tree lighting events, parades, and other gatherings. Last year, Wildwood decorated Holly Beach Park for the season, with a two-day Christmas village and visits with Santa at a winter wonderland.
“I figured we couldn’t do that this year,” said Wildwood Commissioner Krista Fitzsimons, who has recreation under her responsibilities. While some things were canceled, she said, she was not willing to let the season pass without any events.
“It’s been a rough year for everyone, especially for our children,” she said. The winter wonderland concept has been reworked at the park, with the addition of a holiday house decorating contest.
“The idea is, you just pack your family and some hot chocolate in the car and go all around the island to take in the lights,” she said.
Plans are to post maps of the decorated houses. The family can walk through Holly Beach Park, at 131 Andrews Ave., in Wildwood, for a musical light show, starting every hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 12, 18, and 19.
Plans are for families to walk through the park one way, allowing for safe distances to be maintained.
“We’re going to have to really monitor it,” Fitzsimons said. “We really need to be careful. We want to make sure we’re still abiding by all of the governor’s rules.”
Many families take a tour of the lights each year, she said, including hers. She was enthused about the light show.
“It will really be something spectacular,” she said. Public works crews worked hard to complete the project in hopes of improving the holidays for the community.
North Wildwood held its tree lighting event at Hereford Inlet Lighthouse Dec. 4. Santa and Mrs. Claus, in masks, were on hand. The Greater Wildwood Jaycees announced that holiday events in Byrne Plaza were canceled because of Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order, but the parade went ahead Dec. 4, as planned.
Towns are concentrating on outdoor activities that people can visit in their own time, rather than a limited-time event that may draw big crowds, said Cape May City Councilman Zack Mullock, that city’s mayor-elect.
Many people decorated their homes early this year, he said, which the city and the Chamber of Commerce encouraged with an initiative called “Light Up Cape May.”
“It’s fun. That’s what we’re really trying to accomplish,” he said.
The city decorated Rotary Park, including a huge lighted tree in the gazebo. It’s a popular place for people to get photos, he said. There was not a tree lighting ceremony.
“Each year, it’s gotten bigger and bigger, and that was kind of the problem for this year. Last year, we had about 1,000 people,” he said. “We’re trying to do different things this year where people stay outside.”
After more than 50 years, not everyone was willing to go without a parade. According to Mullock, a few people drove the route with decorated cars.
In Ocean City, carriage rides and other downtown events continued, while other events were canceled. For Easter, the city helped the Easter Bunny tour the neighborhoods on a lifeboat on a trailer, something repeated for Santa Claus Nov. 27, with the jolly man on a fire engine.
Others found ways to brighten things. Some residents placed Christmas trees on the beach, which drew widespread interest on social media, with multiple photos being posted, while the Ocean City Free Public Library created a walkthrough “reading wonderland,” at Lake Memorial Park, 407 Wesley Ave.
The pages of the book “Snowmen at Night” were transformed into signs, allowing participants to read the story while strolling the small park and participate in a winter-themed scavenger hunt.
Avalon launched a 12-day lighting celebration, spreading things from a single tree-lighting event.
“The holiday season might look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate with extra cheer,” reads an announcement of the plans. Stone Harbor did without Christmas and pet parades this year, but held a holiday market, with a chance for photos with Santa and decorations downtown.
At Holly Shores Campground, 491 Route 9 South, a drive-through Christmas Festival of Lights is planned from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Jan. 1.
The cost is $10 per car, benefiting Cape Regional Medical Center. Guests may roll down their windows for photos, an announcement reads, but if they do so they must wear a mask. The campground plans to make this an annual event.
Sea Isle City went ahead with a holiday parade Nov. 27, which Mayor Leonard Desiderio described as a socially distanced event and a huge success.
“Moments prior to the start of the parade, Santa and I made a quick stop at Excursion Park to light the city’s Christmas tree,” Desiderio wrote. “Even though the tree lighting was brief and rather impromptu, it allowed us to officially launch Sea Isle’s 2020 holiday season; and now that the tree is lit, families have one more place for holiday photo-ops.”
However, there is no doubt things will be different.
“As we are all aware, a number of perennial events and activities were canceled this year; and unfortunately, we won’t be having many of the familiar winter happenings we are all accustomed to either, including the public events that take place during Sea Isle’s Polar Bear Weekend in mid-February,” he wrote.
Upper Township moved its tree lighting ceremony to Amanda’s Field to allow for more room than the usual spot in front of Township Hall.
Middle Township has a house decorating contest underway, with judging to occur Dec. 14-16. In Lower Township, first responders will escort Santa on a tour of the municipality, starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
“To safely enjoy the parade, families should maintain social distancing standards and refrain from entering the streets,” reads a posted statement from the municipality. “Please honk, wave, and cheer on the parade from your cars, driveways, parking lots, or sidewalks.”
To contact Bill Barlow, email bbarlow@cmcherald.com.