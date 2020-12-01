RIO GRANDE – In cooperation with select local stores, the Herald is seeking the support of our loyal readers to help fund our journalism activities. Your $1 purchase or donation helps strengthen the Herald just when local journalism is needed the most, but when our local advertisers are suffering greatly too.
As it has for over 50 years, advertising supports most of our print newspaper circulation, but as our advertisers struggle in these COVID-challenged times, so does the Herald. This means less income to support the significant cost of printing and delivering papers each week. Meanwhile, demand for the Herald is stronger than ever. Less money to serve more readers is a dilemma.
To address this dilemma – so we can continue to report the news of Cape May County, the Herald is augmenting our free distribution program with paid circulation of different kinds depending on location.
“Free + Paid” Program
This “free + paid” program was initially conceived to offer copies for sale on store newsstands when that store’s supply of free Herald copies has been depleted. While sales of Heralds have increased, this program has created some challenges, which we are working to address with our retail distributors.
Get your Herald at your Wawa
Our “free+paid” program was initially launched at Wawa stores throughout Cape May County. Wawa recently determined they can no longer allow Herald boxes on store premises, and Wawa’s free publication racks cannot satisfactorily accommodate the Herald at all store locations. So, the Herald will transition to paid-only newsstands inside all Wawa stores. In keeping with Wawa’s reputation for reliable and affordable convenience, the Herald will supplement weekly deliveries to help sustain availability at Wawa stores when supplies of free copies at other locations have been depleted. When ya gotta hava Herald, it’s just $1 at Wawa.
Get your Herald at your Acme
At the option of Acme store management, Herald copies may be found on free publication racks or paid newsstands. In either case, Herald copies are available to Acme shoppers at no cost. However, readers are urged to make donations. Donations may be made by simply scanning your Herald copies at checkout. You can also contribute anywhere, anytime at https://bit.ly/Contribute2Herald. We know many of you pick up copies for friends and neighbors, which is great. Encourage those on your “Herald route” to become regular Herald donors.
Your Herald purchases and donations will allow us to make more Heralds available to more people and to provide our community with the best possible news coverage. We appreciate your support.
As always, if you can’t find a print copy, you can read the Herald print editions online - anywhere, anytime - at www.CapeMayCountyHerald.com/eEdition.
If you love what we do at the Herald, we encourage you to buy your copies at a local Wawa or Acme and to support all the great, local businesses that advertise each week in our pages and online.
Thank you, loyal Herald readers - we are counting on your support! We welcome your questions and feedback at http://bit.ly/HeraldFeedback; or, of course, there’s always Spout Off.