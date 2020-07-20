Ocean City Logo

OCEAN CITY - The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office July 19 identified the body of a man found floating in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet as Jabed Ikbal, 24, of Clementon.

According to a release, Ikbal entered the water at an unprotected beach on the Great Egg Harbor Inlet, just south of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, at approximately 7:27 p.m. July 12. He was reported missing, and a two-day search by multiple agencies could not locate him.

A fisherman found the body in the inlet, at about 6 a.m. July 18, and it was recovered by a Longport Fire Department marine patrol.

