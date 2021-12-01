Hugits

Signage was already removed from Hugit's iconic Mechanic Street storefront Dec. 1, one day after the deli closed its doors for good. 

 Shay Roddy

COURT HOUSE - Bob and Sandy Williams decided to retire after 40 years on Mechanic Street in Court House. Bob and Sandy, as they were known to everyone, owned and operated Hugits Steaks & Things up the street from the library and municipal hall. The restaurant closed Nov. 30. 

The announcement on Facebook came Feb. 16. It immediately generated over 200 comments from customers wishing Bob and Sandy a well-deserved retirement. Many commented on the long years of service, some even expressing childhood memories of a business that first opened Feb. 25, 1981. 

The location will transfer to Ken Hutchinson. According to Hugits Facebook post, Hutchinson plans to open Artisan Kitchen in early December. 

