COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health is inviting the public to the Cape May County Covid Awareness Day and Health Fair, at the Wildwood Convention Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5.
According to a release, the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine will be available at the event, while supplies last. Additionally, this event will also showcase 20 different health care organizations that service Cape May County.
The importance of getting the Covid vaccination is to help protect individuals, their families and communities from the disease and save lives. Vaccines can both prevent and reduce the severity of the disease. Vaccines provide immunity without the serious risks associated with getting infected naturally.
The Covid vaccines are safe and designed to work with immune systems, so the body is ready to fight the virus if exposed to it. When enough people in a community get vaccinated against Covid, immunity rates in the communities substantially increase, which reduces the spread of the virus.
“This is another great job by our county’s Department of Health of reaching out and going into the community to provide the Covid vaccine,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson. “This is a great chance for people to get the single dose Johnson & Johnson to protect themselves and the people close to them in their life from the coronavirus.”
Admission and parking for Cape May County Covid Awareness Day and Health Fair are free to participants. No appointment is needed.
For more information, visit cmchealth.net, call 609-463-6521, or follow the Cape May County Department of Health on Facebook.