N. Wildwood PD Seek Public's Help Locating Missing Woman

Veronica Stancea, 45, of Berks County, Pennsylvania, was reported missing by the North Wildwood Police Department July 20. She was last seen exiting the Boardwalk at 20th Avenue July 18, around 5 p.m. 

 Provided

NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to help locate a 45-year-old woman, from Berks County, Pennsylvania, who was last seen exiting the Boardwalk at 20th Avenue July 18, approximately 5 p.m.

According to a release, Veronica Stancea is a white woman, approximately 5'3" and 140 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored bikini-style bathing suit and dark-colored Under Armour backpack, but may also be wearing a white tank top, navy blue skirt and brown sandals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Veronica Stancea is asked to contact North Wildwood Police Dispatch, at (609) 522-2411, or use our TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.

