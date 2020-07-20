NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to help locate a 45-year-old woman, from Berks County, Pennsylvania, who was last seen exiting the Boardwalk at 20th Avenue July 18, approximately 5 p.m.
According to a release, Veronica Stancea is a white woman, approximately 5'3" and 140 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored bikini-style bathing suit and dark-colored Under Armour backpack, but may also be wearing a white tank top, navy blue skirt and brown sandals.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Veronica Stancea is asked to contact North Wildwood Police Dispatch, at (609) 522-2411, or use our TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.
