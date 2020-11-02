DENNIS TOWNSHIP - Reports from the Cape May County Health Department show eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (four Oct. 25 and four Oct. 28) associated with long-term care, in Dennis Township, the highest combined number for long-term care locations in October.
The seven days ending Nov. 1 witnessed 129 new cases among county residents, along with 13 cases of non-residents. The week’s total of 142 confirmed cases was the highest combined total since July 11.
The county’s new cases, until this week, mostly reflected a younger demographic in which severe complications are not as common as they are with those over 65.
COVID-19’s early presence in the county took a heavy toll on long-term care facilities. The facilities across the county managed to tamp down the infections, gaining control of the spread.
Prior to this week, long-term care facilities across the county were associated with 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous four months.