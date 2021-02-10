COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township Planning Board Feb. 9 approved an application to renovate the former Pier One building, in Court House, preparing it for four separate tenants.
The Planning Board's next step is to pass a resolution, memorializing the board’s decision, at an upcoming meeting, Kaytie Keating, assistant zoning officer, stated, in an email to the Herald Feb. 10. Keating did not specify at which meeting the resolution would be introduced.
After the resolution is approved, the applicant must hold a pre-construction meeting before proceeding with construction, Keating added.
The plans are to have four available spaces at the building, three of which were filled by a drive-thru Starbucks, Verizon store and taco restaurant.