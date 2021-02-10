P1180811.JPG

The former Pier One building, in Court House, on Court House South Dennis Road. 

 Eric Conklin

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township Planning Board Feb. 9 approved an application to renovate the former Pier One building, in Court House, preparing it for four separate tenants.  

The Planning Board's next step is to pass a resolution, memorializing the board’s decision, at an upcoming meeting, Kaytie Keating, assistant zoning officer, stated, in an email to the Herald Feb. 10. Keating did not specify at which meeting the resolution would be introduced. 

After the resolution is approved, the applicant must hold a pre-construction meeting before proceeding with construction, Keating added. 

The plans are to have four available spaces at the building, three of which were filled by a drive-thru Starbucks, Verizon store and taco restaurant. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments