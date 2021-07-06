COURT HOUSE - Income-eligible Cape May County residents aged 60 years and older are encouraged to take advantage of the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program's (SFMNP) produce vouchers, coordinated through the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services.
According to a release, this provides an opportunity to purchase locally grown produce using $30 worth of free vouchers. The vouchers are available July 1-Sept. 30 until supplies last, and must be used at participating farmer’s markets only, not in grocery stores. Vouchers must be used by Nov. 30.
REQUIREMENTS FOR FARMERS’ MARKET VOUCHERS MUST BE:
60 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER MUST HAVE:
- MAXIMUM ANNUAL INCOME OF:
- INDIVIDUAL: $1,986.00/MO $23,828/YR TWO-PERSON
- HOUSEHOLD: $2,686/MO $32,227/YR
Due to Covid and for the safety of all participants, vouchers will be distributed by mail this year. Interested residents may call the Division of Aging and Disability Services, at 609-886-2784, to request vouchers. If all requirements are met, vouchers and a list of participating farm markets will be mailed out.
Lost or stolen vouchers cannot be replaced. Participants will receive five, $6 vouchers per person, for a total of $30. They may spend one voucher at a time but will not receive change if they do not use the whole value of a voucher.