COURT HOUSE - Residents at area nursing homes, assisted living residences, dementia care homes, pediatric transitional care homes, and comprehensive personal care homes are receiving visitors, once again, three months after being closed to outsiders as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.
However, where they are visited, and how, are different under what is fast becoming a new normal.
As of June 21, Gov. Phil Murphy lifted restrictions on visitors at the facilities, and the state Department of Health (DOH) issued a number of guidelines facilities must follow to reduce risks: https://bit.ly/330E5RF.
Visitors must also sign a consent form, indicating they are aware of the possible dangers of COVID-19 exposure, they will comply with the facility’s policies during the visit, and will notify the facility if they test positive for the virus, or have symptoms within 14 days of visiting.
“Most families are very understanding and appreciate that everyone has the best interest of the residents at heart,” said Jennifer Hess, administrator, Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “We understand that it has to be very hard for family members to not have that one-on-one contact or physical touch with their loved ones.”
Crest Haven staff has two areas set up in the front of the building, as the new regulations currently allow only outdoor visiting. Any family member or friend may visit with the resident’s approval. Anyone who is diagnosed or exhibiting symptoms is not permitted to visit.
Residents and their visitors must be health-screened by staff before a visit can take place. According to the new DOH guidelines, all parties must wear face masks and remain 6 feet apart.
“There may not be any physical contact between the resident and their guests,” Hess added. “No eating or exchanging of gifts is permitted during the visits.”
At four nursing homes, operated by Genesis HealthCare, Inc., in Cape May County, video conferencing calls using Zoom technology were implemented when they closed their doors, in mid-March.
“Over the last several months, nursing home patients and residents across the country have been restricted to their rooms and have not been able to visit with their loved ones, except for exceptional circumstances, such as end-of-life situations,” noted Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer, Genesis HealthCare, Inc. “No one ever thought that their loved ones would ever have to deal with a worldwide pandemic.
“To make things easier for families, we have updated families via daily video conference calls since mid-March,” he said. “As the COVID outbreak begins to subside, we are following Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services guidance and state-by-state rules to allow visitation on the centers’ premises where permitted, and with precautions.”
Genesis HealthCare, Inc. operates the Court House Center, North Cape Center, Victoria Manor, and Victoria Commons. As of July 17, the Victoria Manor facility, on Bayshore Road, in North Cape May, had 51 residents and 22 staff members test positive for COVID-19; 16 residents died.
The North Cape Center, on Town Bank Road, had 51 residents and 25 staff members test positive for COVID-19; 12 residents died.
At the Court House Center, on Magnolia Drive, four residents who tested positive recovered. Two residents tested positive at Victoria Commons, also on Town Bank Road, in North Cape May. One died.
Visits are allowed outside; however, visitors and residents are screened prior to the visit, which includes a temperature check, must wear face masks, and practice safe social distancing. Staff was trained on the appropriate precautions and is present to assist with the visits, another requirement under DOH guidelines.
“We are pre-scheduling visits and are typically allowing two residents to have visitors at any one time,” Feifer said. DOH guidelines limit the number of residents allowed visitors at the same time to two.
If residents and families are unable to visit in person, Crest Haven staff schedule electronic visitation through Facetime or Skype.
“The positive with electronic visits is neither party has to wear a mask,” Hess pointed out. “It’s much easier for the resident and guest to hear one another and see facial expressions. Many families call their resident throughout the day, as they normally would, as well.”
When the nursing homes shut their doors to visitors, telehealth visits enabled residents to stay in contact with their physicians.
“Telehealth visits have been going well since early in the pandemic,” Hess said. “The physicians and specialists have been great at communicating the tests needed prior to the telehealth visits. This helps ensure that the telehealth visits are focused and provide the best support for the patient’s current conditions.”
As of July 17, no residents at Crest Haven had COVID-19, and three employees who tested positive are quarantined.
“We had one resident with, what we believe to be, a false positive about a month ago,” Hess said. “While we went through all proper quarantine procedures, she tested negative on all subsequent tests, and never presented with symptoms.
“There have been five other employees who tested positive and recovered,” she added. “Thankfully, none of our employees were seriously ill.”
To contact Karen Knight, email kknight@cmcherald.com.