VILLAS - Lower Township police are urging resident owners of several Hyundai and Genesis model vehicles to take precautions due to a company recall.
According to a release, owners of select vehicles should park their cars outside and away from homes, other structures and other flammable materials, such as vegetation, until their vehicles have been repaired due to new and separate recalls for the risk of fire.
ABS Module Malfunction
Hyundai issued safety recalls (NHTSA IDs: 21V-160 and 21V-161) this month for Model Year 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis, 2017-2020 Genesis G80 and 2019-2021 Genesis G70 vehicles. The anti-lock brake system modules could malfunction internally and cause an electrical short over time, potentially resulting in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving.
Battery Cell Short Circuit
Hyundai also issued a safety recall (NHTSA ID: 21V-127) this month for select 2019-2020 Hyundai Kona Electric and 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric vehicles. An electrical short internally within the Lithium-Ion battery cells increases the risk of a fire while parked, charging and/or driving.