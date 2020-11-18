TRENTON - Nearly 200,000 documents have been submitted through the Judiciary’s new electronic filing system since it was first made available this year to accommodate attorneys and self-represented litigants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release, as of Nov. 16, 197,947 documents were filed through the Judiciary Electronic Document Submission (JEDS) system. More than half of those documents (113,330) were filed in family division cases. Another 44,398 documents were filed for landlord/tenant matters.
Although the JEDS system was in development before the pandemic, it was made available sooner in light of the courts’ suspension of most in-person proceedings and matters to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the family part, attorneys and self-represented litigants can electronically submit documents related to divorce, post-divorce motions, child custody/parenting time, and child support applications and modifications. JEDS can also be used to submit complaints, answers, and motions for civil, special civil, the law division, criminal division, tax court, chancery, general equity, and foreclosure.
“Our electronic filing system has allowed us to continue the work of the courts on important matters, from child support to landlord/tenant issues, without bringing people into our courthouses,” stated Judge Glenn A. Grant, acting administrative director of the courts. “As COVID-19 continues to change the way our court system must operate, we will continue to look for technological solutions that allow us to conduct court business in an efficient and safe manner.”
To view a tutorial on using the JEDS system, visit njcourts.gov.