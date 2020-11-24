To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Library will return to curbside services only Nov. 25.
According to a release, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, this step will limit the amount of in-person interactions occurring at the library to ensure the health and safety of both patrons and staff. The library will continue to provide resources to the community through curbside services, virtual events, technology help, and research assistance.
Library patrons can request items for pickup by placing a hold. Up to 10 holds can be placed at a time. This can be done by calling any library branch or by visiting https://cmclibrary.org/borrow/catalog. Patrons will be notified by email, text or phone call when items can be picked up, based on their account preferences.
Once holds are available, patrons must schedule a time to retrieve their items by calling their preferred branch. Patrons must remain in their vehicle or on the sidewalk until staff place their items on the pickup table by the front entrance. Once patrons are done enjoying their items, they may be returned to the outdoor bookdrops. Since mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, Chromebooks, launchpads, and wonderbooks are sensitive to heat, patrons should not put electronics in the bookdrop.
To drop off these materials, patrons are asked to come to the library, call when they arrive and place the item on the table so that library staff may promptly retrieve it. Library patrons will be required to wear a face mask when picking up items. To learn more, visit the library’s website, https://cmclibrary.org/about-the-library/locations/closings.
“Our Library director and employees have always been committed to their patrons,” stated Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Library. “The priority is to make sure the employees and patrons are safe. Therefore, it is necessary to reduce in-person interactions. This is best for everyone involved at this time.”
The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, and Woodbine. The Library has books, audiobooks, downloadable e-books, video games, music, magazines, and movies. For the safety and wellbeing of our staff and patrons, Thursday and Friday bookmobile services are temporarily on hiatus.