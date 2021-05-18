WILMINGTON, Del. - The Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program is scheduled to hold its second annual Virtual Caregiver and Family Resource Fair May 27.
“Our goal is to engage with caregivers, veterans, family members and community partners and to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s veterans, through education, resources, support and services,” stated John Austin, LCSW, support coordinator for the Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program.
According to a release, this event will provide information for caregivers and families, along with sharing a host of tools and resources that are available within the VA and local community partners, such as: Veterans Benefits Administration, VA Medical Foster Homes, Social Security Administration, Caring Bridge, Code of Support, NAMI Delaware, local hospice agencies and more.
Register Today
• Date/Time: May 27 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Registration Information: This event requires registration. After your registration has been approved, instructions for joining the event will be emailed. Participants can register at www.wilmington.va.gov/services/caregiver/index.asp