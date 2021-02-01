The Wrap’ is a feature from the Herald editorial team that offers our take on the news of the week. Get ‘The Wrap’ in your inbox every Monday by signing up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap. Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance.
Jan. 25-31
Holiday Surge May be Over
The numbers this week show an improvement over the last several weeks. This week, new cases reported were down 18% from last week.
The county ended the week with 522 active resident cases of Covid, down from 593 when the week began. There were three new Covid-related fatalities this week, down from eight the previous week.
Even the rate of transmission (RT), a key health metric that has been above the threshold value of 1.0 is reported at 0.95. The county reports that any RT value below 1.0 “means the spread of the virus is diminishing.”
This week also brought January to a close. It was the worst month of the pandemic so far, in terms of new cases among county residents.
In January, the county reported 1,611 confirmed cases of Covid infection. Only December rivaled it, with 1,474 new cases reported.
The second wave mixed with a surge following the seasonal holidays drove the numbers up. This past week’s drop may mark the end of that surge.
In response to the second wave of cases across the state, the Covid child care assistance programs were extended through the end of February.
The county library system remains closed, with curbside pickup of materials, but this week brought a change, with access to computers possible on an appointment basis.
As many in the county are urged to continue necessary health protocols, attention is turning to the vaccine program, which is running efficiently in the county, but lacks the necessary levels of supply to rapidly vaccinate the adult population.
County Urges Patience on Vaccine
County officials said they are staffed and ready to administer many more doses of the Covid vaccine than they are receiving in their allocation from the state.
The state Health Department opened eligibility to all over 65, but did so before the logistical problems plaguing vaccine distribution lowered rather than increased the doses available.
Residents expressed frustration with their inability to get an appointment after receiving notices of their eligibility from the state registration system.
The new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic, in Rio Grande, ran a vaccine session Jan. 30, with several area veterans able to get the first of the two shots.
The county is set to use the field house at Lower Cape May Regional High School as a second vaccine site. The site at the Avalon Community Hall has been in operation for several weeks.
Municipal, County Happenings
The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce reminded its members that the climate threat is real when it ran a webinar on proposed regulatory changes being drafted by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). New regulations could be out for public review and comment in late spring.
A Philadelphia real estate development company purchased the Wildwood property that previously housed St. Ann’s Rectory. Plans call for market value housing and parking on the site.
Gillian’s Pier, in Ocean City, needs new financing or it is heading for the auction block. A fire on that same boardwalk inflicted heavy damage to at least three businesses.
Sea Isle City introduced an ordinance prohibiting the transfer of summer parking permits to other vehicles. The city also moved to establish a “duty crew” program for its volunteer firefighters. Pickle ball enthusiasts can also look forward to seven new courts to be funded with capital surplus monies.
The Stone Harbor Planning Board reaffirmed its approval of a new subdivision after a judge ordered a new hearing. The borough announced plans to train EMTs (emergency medical technicians) and firefighters to operate as part of a rescue task force in the event of a shooter incident or multiple casualty disaster. Stone Harbor Borough Council heard a report that bay dredging would not be needed this year or next.
Middle Township saw the long-awaited opening of Railroad Avenue Park, in Rio Grande. The municipality also had good news on its project to bring potable water to the Del Haven area. Construction should begin in late spring or early summer.
Wildwood Crest plans to extend its wooden beach walkways to all beach entrances for summer 2021.
Dennis Township raised the interest rate to be paid by those delinquent with their tax payments.
Upper Township residents heard that 230 feet of additional bulkhead, in Beesley’s Point, would be funded by the state. The municipality also requested a safety study at the point where Roosevelt Boulevard feeds Exit 25 of the Garden State Parkway.
Setting aside a new 25-acre parkland parcel, in Court House, would settle an account with the state incurred when the county built the Atlantic Cape campus on land reserved for recreation and conservation. The local campus opened in 2005.
New Jersey extended the enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, citing needs during the pandemic.
A motor vehicle backed into a church parish hall, in Cape May, with no serious injuries reported.
And…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) welcomed President Joe Biden as “duly elected.”
Spout Off of the Week
Middle Township - “Not for nothing, but every municipality in the County is assigned a school district. Every district has a school building, most every school building has a parking lot, and an all purpose room, cafeteria, or gymnasium. Now that there is a vaccine not needing excessive low temperatures, why not distribute vaccines at one school building within each district to that district’s residents. People would automatically know where they are expected to go, and they would make the appointment for that specific venue. The venue would know what to expect from town/school population records”