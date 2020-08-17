Ocean City Logo

OCEAN CITY - The following beaches will remain guarded, as of Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and unless specified otherwise below.

Seaspray Road.

Surf Road

Atlantic Boulevard (Guarded 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

North Street

Stenton Place

St. Charles Place

Delancy Place

Park Place

Brighton Place (Guarded until 7 p.m.)

5th Street

7th Street (Surfing Beach)

8th Street (Guarded Until 7 p.m.)

9th Street (Guarded Until 7 p.m.)

10th Street

11th Street

12th Street (Guarded Until 7 p.m.)

13th Street (Guarded 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

14th Street 55th Street

58th Street

The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches during guarded hours. If you have any questions, please call (609) 525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, visit ocnj.us/OCBP.

