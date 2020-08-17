OCEAN CITY - The following beaches will remain guarded, as of Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and unless specified otherwise below.
Seaspray Road.
Surf Road
Atlantic Boulevard (Guarded 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
North Street
Stenton Place
St. Charles Place
Delancy Place
Park Place
Brighton Place (Guarded until 7 p.m.)
5th Street
7th Street (Surfing Beach)
8th Street (Guarded Until 7 p.m.)
9th Street (Guarded Until 7 p.m.)
10th Street
11th Street
12th Street (Guarded Until 7 p.m.)
13th Street (Guarded 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
14th Street 55th Street
58th Street
The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches during guarded hours. If you have any questions, please call (609) 525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, visit ocnj.us/OCBP.