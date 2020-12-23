WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reminding consumers that starting Jan. 1, 2021, odometer disclosures will be required for every transfer of ownership for the first 20 years, beginning with model year 2011 vehicles.
According to a release, model year 2010 and older vehicles will continue to be subject to the previous 10-year disclosure requirements and thus are exempt from extended federal odometer disclosure requirements.
The U.S. fleet of vehicles is, on average, older than ever, and NHTSA finalized this rule late last year to address an increase in odometer fraud involving older vehicles.
Model year 2011 or newer vehicles will only be exempt from the odometer rules after 20 years. To comply with federal law, anyone transferring ownership of a model year 2011 or newer vehicle will be required to provide an odometer disclosure to the new owner.
Model year 2010 and older vehicles will continue to be exempt from federal odometer disclosure requirements. Sellers of model year 2011 vehicles must continue to disclose odometer readings until 2031.