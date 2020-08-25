Another Week with COVID-19

COURT HOUSE - The pattern this past week remained the same as the week before: moderate growth in new cases, low hospitalization numbers, and one additional fatality.
There were zero new cases among county residents Aug. 24, and only five non-resident cases.
The county reported 61 new cases last week, 35 among county residents, 22 among non-residents, and four associated with long-term care facilities.
According to state officials, the positivity rate in the South Jersey counties is 1.98%, representing the first time in many weeks that the rate was below 2% across all three of the state’s regions (north, central, and south).
The positivity rate is a measure of the number of positive test results as a percentage of total test results in a given timeframe.
The active case total, in the county, declined this week. When the week started, the county had 105 active cases, counting residents and non-residents. At the end of the week, the number was 95.
The virus is still here, but its spread was moderated, and the severity of its impact lessened among those infected, in part because the outbreaks in county nursing homes lessened substantially in the last several weeks.
County schools are the focus of much current attention and concern. Planning for that first day of classes was intense. Across the state, 747 public school districts, private schools, and religious schools submitted detailed plans to the state.
With only two weeks left before the opening bell, 251 of those plans, one in three, were accepted as complete by the state Departments of Education and Health. Of the remaining plans, 389 were returned for revisions and 105 were not reviewed.
Gov. Phil Murphy provided the numbers Aug. 24, as part of his regular briefing on the status of the pandemic. Murphy did not provide details on the status of specific school district plans.
Of all the district plans, 436 (58%) call for a hybrid approach, similar to what was proposed in most of Cape May County school districts. Most of the hybrid plans have students in cohorts, attending in-person instruction for a part of the school week, with the rest of the time given over to remote learning methodologies.
According to the governor, 180 school districts, about one in four, will open the year fully remote. That option is open to districts that can't meet the health guidelines and protocols required for in-person instruction. No county schools announced a move to all remote instruction.
There is another option on the table, and a number of students and parents made the decision to use it. Students can elect all-remote instruction, opting out of the hybrid models, and foregoing the in-person contact. In one local district (Middle Township), 12% of the students took the all-remote option.
Murphy said that 59 school districts presented plans for full-time, all in-person instruction. Another 11 districts have schools within a given district that will vary in the models they use.
The pandemic’s financial impact remains worrisome. The state and local economies took a serious hit, but how serious is something that is only now about to gain some clarity.
Murphy was scheduled to deliver a state budget address Aug. 25, with his proposals for the nine-month 2021 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. The governor was tightlipped on the details of what he would propose, but at his Aug. 24 briefing, he gave some broad hints.
He said the budget would be “tight on expenses,” require significant borrowing and require the state to “raise revenue.” One might interpret that to mean less state aid, higher debt levels, and a need for some form of new taxation.
State data show the county’s unemployment rate for June at 20%, down from 27%, in April, but not in a good place. As a pre-COVID-19 point of comparison, the rate, in June 2018, was 5.8%, and, in 2019, it was 4.2%.
With Congress deadlocked on any new stimulus package and the state hinting that it will be tight on expenses and in need of “new revenue,” it is not clear how much outside help local governments will be able to count on.
