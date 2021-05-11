NORTH CAPE MAY - A Colmar True Value Home Store and Garden Center is under construction in the Bayshore Mall, next to Big Lots, with an opening expected in October 2021.
The business is independently owned by the Collins family - Thomas Collins Jr., Thomas Collins III, and Michael Collins - who also own a True Value in Margate.
“The new store will also include a UPS Store and a Colmar Kitchen and Bath Studio,” Michael Collins said.
The store will sell hardware items, along with lumber, drywall, and other construction materials.
Collins said signage advertising for employment will soon appear at the site.
“We hope to start hiring soon to train key employees in our Margate store to work at the North Cape May location,” Collins explained.
True Value applied for several sign variances and a fence variance in January 2020 and received unanimous approval.
Construction on the building began in fall 2020 on the 20,000-square-foot hardware store and 3,000-square-foot garden center, and will include a solar panel array that will provide energy to the entire mall.