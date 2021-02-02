CAPE MAY - Winter Storm Orlena brought rain and snow to South Jersey, and also helped a familiar feature of Sunset and Higbee beaches reappear.
The beaches’ "ghost tracks," which are century-old railroad tracks dating back to World War I, were visible to beachgoers before the storm arrived, NJ. com reported. The water's shifting tides are said to be the reason for the track's exposure.
The tracks were first discovered in November 2014. The roughly 80-year-old tracks were used to support sand mining and munitions testing.
