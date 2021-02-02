Beach Railroad Tracks.jpg
File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Winter Storm Orlena brought rain and snow to South Jersey, and also helped a familiar feature of Sunset and Higbee beaches reappear. 

The beaches "ghost tracks," which are century-old railroad tracks dating back to World War I, were visible to beachgoers before the storm arrived, NJ. com reported. The water's shifting tides are said to be the reason for the track's exposure. 

The tracks were first discovered in November 2014. The roughly 80-year-old tracks were used to support sand mining and munitions testing.

Read full story here. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments