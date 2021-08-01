VILLAS - The July 23 fire that destroyed a portion of a Villas home (https://bit.ly/3lcA3OS) left a “human tragedy in the ashes” and a family looking for help on how to proceed.
Michelle Chinneck was returning home after vacationing with her four children and parents in the Outer Banks, in North Carolina, when her husband, Ryan Ibbetson, called to tell her their home, on West St. Johns Avenue, was on fire. Not knowing how badly the house was burned and unable to reach her husband for further information, she called her mother-in-law, who told her “it was bad."
“I cried all the way home and on the ferry as we crossed it,” Chinneck said. “We got home at 7:45 p.m., and I couldn’t believe it. The front two rooms and bathroom are OK, but the rest is pretty bad.”
The fire, which started in the garage, spread to the attic of the main house, where Ibbetson and Chinneck lived with their children, two of whom have special needs.
“I’m sad about losing our house, but the response from the people in our community has been just amazing,” Chinneck said. “You get people who drive by and look, but they will ask us what they can do to help us, and ask what we need. They come back bringing us things."
“The fire leaves you in a state of shock, but the people who have come to help us has been awe-inspiring,” she added. “It bolsters my spirit seeing this support from our community.”
Their most urgent need, however, is to get the advice of someone knowledgeable about whether to rebuild or demolish their home, according to Chinneck.
“We didn’t have insurance, so there is no one to guide us on how to proceed,” she said. “If there is someone who can tell us if it’s livable or not, or what to do next, we need your help.”
Interested parties can reach her at 267-300-1414.
According to Mike Pearce, Chinneck’s stepfather, the family has faced many hardships over the years that it is “heart-wrenching” to see them dealing with this, noting articles about the fire did not “cover the human tragedy that was left behind in the ashes.”
Pearce said Ibbetson has had Crohn’s disease for over 20 years and, three weeks ago, had to have surgery to remove over a foot of his diseased intestine. He was at home tending to the family's animals and recovering from surgery at the time of the fire.
Daughter Kylie, 18, was born with spina bifida and has been paralyzed from the waist down since birth. She attends Lower Cape May Regional High School.
Two weeks ago, Kylie received a motorized wheelchair, which has provided her with more independent movement than she has had in years. Her mom is hoping a future home will be made more accessible for her daughter.
Clinton, 13, is a “great” student soon to be in eighth grade, at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School.
Kassidy and Camren, 10-year-old twins, are going into fifth grade, at Sandman Consolidated Elementary School. Kassidy has had serious medical challenges, as well, including spina bifida.
“Michelle has been the backbone of this loving family,” Pearce said.
“When they moved from Philadelphia to Villas six years ago, they were in a position to purchase the home on West St. Johns outright,” he explained. “With all of the difficulties they were facing, being homeowners provided them with the comfort that whatever happened to them, they would always have a roof over their heads. Over the years, medical bills made them choose between having their health care needs taken care of or keeping their house insured. Their house insurance lapsed.”
Chinneck does not work outside of the family.
For now, the family is living in a borrowed camper in their yard. Chinneck said because of her children’s needs, she thinks living nearby is best, so they can remain at their schools, which they “love,” while working on the house. A dumpster sits nearby, as they sift through what remains.
“Trying to find a rental for year-round has been really tough for the family,” Pearce said. “It’s even been tough for us to find a place nearby to rent, so we can come and help.”
He and his wife, Rita, live in North Carolina.
“The county offices, neighbors and so many kind-hearted people have stepped up with money, food, and other assistance,” Pearce said. “The family has been so grateful for all of the assistance and love that has found their way to them.”
Two GoFundMe campaigns were started to help the family move forward, raising over $17,000 as of July 30: One by Chinneck’s brother-in-law (https://bit.ly/3j4gyFC) and another by Chinneck (https://bit.ly/3BX7yL6).
However, their path to having a “comforting roof over their head is still a long way off,” according to Pearce. “They also lack the skills and knowledge of developing a plan for rebuilding their lives. They need assistance from people with construction skills or have experience with developing plans for housing restoration,” he said.
“Trying to continue to take care of children with special needs is a challenge,” he said, his voice breaking. “Trying to do it while living in a driveway is near impossible. They are basically homeless. Please consider calling to donate needed time, talents, and whatever assistance you may be able to provide to help this family in dire need.”
To contact Karen Knight, email kknight@cmcherald.com.