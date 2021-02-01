VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department proudly promoted a sergeant 1st class (SFC) Jan. 11.
According to a release, Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Hansberry is married to his wife, Diana, and is the father of two children, Shaylin and Declan.
Hansberry started his law enforcement career in August 2002, and graduated the Cape May County Police Academy’s (CMCPA) 16th Basic Course for police officers, January 2003. He has served honorably with the Patrol Division for over 18 years and previously held the rank of patrol sergeant and corporal, where he served as a patrol supervisor and Squad leader.
Hansberry will be assigned as the administrative seargant, as part of the police administration. He is a graduate of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) Front Line Supervision and distinguished Command and Leadership programs. He is also a certified firearm’s instructor, weapons armorer, and field training officer.
Hansberry has also completed FBI SWAT School, High-Risk Warrant Service Course, M-4 Rifle Operator and Instructor’s Course, and the Methods of Instruction (MOI) Course. Additionally, he has had an extensive amount of training and experience in the handling of domestic violence, crash investigations, crisis intervention, active shooter, driving while intoxicated/impaired enforcement, use of force, ethics, emergency vehicle operations, and incident command.
Hansberry served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to entering the CMCPA, where he served as a sergeant with the third battalion, sixth marine regiment and second marine division.
He is a 1996 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School.