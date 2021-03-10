To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
RIO GRANDE - Cape Hope, a nonprofit agency providing assistance to those experiencing homelessness, will act as a Covid vaccination site for the homeless.
According to a release, by special arrangement with the Cape May County Department of Health, medical personnel will be available to provide the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to the homeless; considered a very vulnerable population group. Tentatively, the vaccine site will be operated early next week.
For more information, call Cape Hope, at 609-997-1794.