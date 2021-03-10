Janssen, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine - Shutterstock
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

RIO GRANDE - Cape Hope, a nonprofit agency providing assistance to those experiencing homelessness, will act as a Covid vaccination site for the homeless. 

According to a release, by special arrangement with the Cape May County Department of Health, medical personnel will be available to provide the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to the homeless; considered a very vulnerable population group. Tentatively, the vaccine site will be operated early next week.  

For more information, call Cape Hope, at 609-997-1794. 

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments