TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli used a portion of an Oct. 4 media briefing to speak directly to pregnant women still hesitant about receiving their Covid inoculation.
Both urged women who are pregnant or may become pregnant to get the vaccine because of the increased risk to that demographic, the Press of Atlantic City reported. The plea comes as August was reported as having the most Covid-related deaths for pregnant women since the pandemic began.
Those who are pregnant and contract the virus are twice as likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit and be put on a ventilator. They also have a 70% increased rate of death, Persichilli said.
The health commissioner also cited data stating a mere 31% of pregnant individuals in the U.S. have been vaccinated, a statistic generated by vaccine hesitancy due to concern for potential harm to a fetus.
Murphy and Persichilli reassured the vaccines' safety.
“The message we want to get across is that the Covid vaccine is effective and will not harm you or the child you’re carrying. The important thing is you will be harmed if you are not vaccinated. You’re putting yourself and your fetus at risk," Persichilli said.
Read full story here.