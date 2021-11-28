WILDWOOD - Police said they evacuated multiple homes after a resident found a live World War II era projectile on the beach and brought it back to their house.
Officers and firefighters responded to a call reporting the find Nov. 27 and called in the Atlantic City Bomb Squad for backup, according to a release.
The munition was identified as a 120mm projectile from the World War II era and found to be live, said the release. Members of the bomb squad removed the munition from the residence and transported it to the beach, where it was rendered safe, according to authorities.
After about two and a half hours, the residents of Pine and Maple avenues, who were evacuated, were permitted to return home, police said. The department responded just after 10 a.m.
The Wildwood Police Department would like to remind residents and visitors that if you locate any munitions on the beach, or any where else in the city, not to touch or handle them. These munitions are dangerous and should only be handled by qualified personnel, police said.