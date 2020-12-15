To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
This is the second in a series on celebrating Christmas differently in Cape May County due to COVID-19.
CAPE MAY - Lights twinkle from trees, shrubs, houses, and businesses while shoppers chat in groups or stroll the Washington Street Mall’s decorated shops, almost like a normal year.
However, 2020 has been anything but normal, and the usual holiday celebrations are no different.
A few shoppers wear masks while walking the outdoor mall, while some do not or keep their masks around their necks until they see a store they want to enter.
Most towns nixed their regular holiday gatherings, or dramatically altered them. Upper Township planned to relocate its annual tree-lighting ceremony to a larger outdoor space, but as the numbers of COVID-19 infections continued to increase, officials opted instead for a virtual version of the event, with video messages posted online instead of the community gathering.
It was one of several accommodations made by local officials to avoid public gatherings and reduce the potential for the virus to spread.
Business owners coming to the close of a tough year face a dilemma. They want to keep customers safe, as well as make sure they are comfortable with their level of precautions, but many rely on holiday spending for a cash infusion.
“Everyone’s just trying to be very creative,” said Vicki Clark, president, Cape May County Chamber of Commerce.
Bars, restaurants, shops and other businesses had to find new options, both to accommodate the state-imposed limits on inside gatherings and to make sure customers feel comfortable.
“People are being very cautious with their in-person shopping,” Clark said. Around the nation, many stuck with online giants, like Amazon, for their holiday shopping this year. This fall, Amazon reported that pandemic-driven sales helped triple the company’s profits for 2020 compared to last year, with reported revenues of close to $100 billion, above analysts’ expectations.
Shoppers are aware of how the dollars flowed away from locally owned brick-and-mortar operations, Clark said, and want to do their part to help.
“There is a spirit that everyone wants to shop locally. There is a move for people to support their local community,” she said.
That includes a trend toward gift cards from local businesses this year. The business sees an immediate influx of cash, Clark said, while the recipient can use the card sometime in 2021, when many hope a successful vaccine will return much of everyday life to pre-COVID normal.
Mom-and-pop operations also looked to online shopping to help make up the difference.
“We’re seeing a lot of our local stores doing more email marketing,” Clark said.
While beloved holiday parades and other traditions were altered or canceled – at least for this year – business districts decorated as usual in hopes of keeping things festive.
Along Asbury Avenue, in Ocean City, on the sidewalks of Sea Isle City, on 96th Street, in Stone Harbor, and throughout the county, lights and evergreen are strung and residents and visitors ventured out.
At a November Upper Township Committee meeting, Blanche Adams, of the Upper Township Business Association, said local businesses planned specials and promotions to encourage people to shop locally.
Despite the frustration from many residents, Gov. Phil Murphy renewed some limitations on inside dining and other activities this fall, as the infection rates continued to increase.
Indoor dining remains limited to a quarter of the establishment’s capacity, with tables set at least 6 feet apart and masks required, along with other safety protocols. Restaurants, bars, clubs, and more must suspend indoor services between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Some restaurants looked to takeout to fill the gaps, while others went all-in on outside dining. In Wildwood, a section of MudHen Brewing Company’s parking area is an outside dining area, with lines of evergreen trees decked with colorful lights, gas fire pits, and a reindeer and sleigh.
On a recent evening, Elaine’s Dinner Theater, in Cape May, seemed hopping, with a huge outdoor screen showing “A Christmas Story” and an outdoor bar.
Exit Zero Filling Station, on Sunset Boulevard, in West Cape May, set up a Christmas village, with tents from several local businesses, as well as bringing in and decorating vintage campers. One serves as a bar, the other a food truck specializing in crème brulee.
The business was a combination of a restaurant and gas station. Starting this summer, the restaurant took over the filling station, with tables set up underneath the canopy.
“People enjoyed eating by the gas pumps, which was not something we expected,” said owner Jack Wright. He said the staff put in extra effort to bring out the holiday cheer, including outdoor movies, redesigning the logo with a holiday theme, and hosting ugly sweater contests and a parade of dogs dressed as reindeer.
“We wanted to create a little bit of a fun, festive feel. We’re trying to have some fun during COVID,” Wright said.
The effort included setting up big tents for the shopping village, which, he said, offer another outlet for local retailers to get their products to the public. He did not expect a windstorm to tear through after the tents were up.
“It was the worst winds we can remember. I was having to go and rescue tents that were in danger of blowing away at 4 a.m.,” Wright said.
Another added touch was installing a snow machine. He spoke of children playing and a couple delighting in the falling snow while watching “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“It’s fantastic. It’s the best thing we’ve done,” he said.
Nearby Congress Hall, which hosted a Christmas village on its lawn for years, has gotten extensive attention for its 12 plastic igloos set up on the front lawn. Each can accommodate eight diners and can be rented on a sliding scale, from $25 to $150, depending on the day, in addition to the cost of the meal.
Access to the lawn is limited to hotel guests and those with dinner reservations.
Local businesses were buoyed by a strong end to the summer and early fall, according to Diane Wieland, director of the Cape May County Department of Tourism. Based on the occupancy tax collection, an indicator of overall economic activity, tourism revenue was down close to one quarter compared to the same period of 2019, as of September, according to a Dec. 4 report.
That is far better than things looked earlier in the year. In April 2020, the losses were 99% compared to April 2019. September exceeded expectations.
"We knew by the size of the crowds, August and September were busy months, but we did not expect to see September numbers exceed last year. The summer season started at 46% below last year, and we have been able to bridge the gap by almost half,” said Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton, in a prepared statement. “While this is encouraging, we still have segments of the industry that are having difficulty recovering from the shutdown and subsequent restrictions.
"Restaurants have been the hardest hit, and we are still dealing with reduced capacity. Many cannot continue to operate much longer with 25% indoor capacity, and colder weather will curtail most outdoor dining."
According to Clark, some businesses continue to hope for a stimulus package, despite stalled negotiations in Washington.
“A lot of businesses are talking about the need for more stimulus money, whether it’s federal or state,” she said. “I don’t know if anything’s going to happen before the end of the year.”
The federal Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, with the first vaccines expected to be administered this week. In New Jersey and around the nation, medical experts warn that the nation is not out of the woods yet, with infection numbers climbing.
Business owners may have a lot to look forward to for summer 2021, but they must get through the winter. There is no way the holidays will be normal, Murphy warned Dec. 9.
“It can't be a normal Hanukkah, Advent, Kwanzaa, Christmas or New Year's. There's just no room for that. Which stinks, right? No one wants to hear that, and I don't blame them, but that's what it is,” Murphy said. Come spring, he said, it may be a whole different ballgame.
“It’s going to be a long winter. I think we all know that,” said Clark.
