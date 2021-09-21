Ocean City Beach Patrol Stand, Boat - Shutterstock
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Beach Patrol announced that the following beaches will remain guarded through Sept. 26. 

According to a municipal release, beaches will be guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

  • St. Charles Place
  • Eighth Street 
  • Ninth Street                   
  • 12th Street  
  • 34th Street 
  • 58th Street                       

A response team including a personal watercraft operator will be staffed through the weekend ending Oct. 3. The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. 

Those with questions can call 609-525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, visit ocnj.us/ocbp

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments