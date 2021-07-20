N. Wildwood Boat 7-20-21

Those enjoying the waves and sun at North Wildwood's 13th Street beach July 20 received an unlikely visitor, when a boat washed ashore around 12:35 p.m.

 Tom Manley

NORTH WILDWOOD - A sunny afternoon for beachgoers in North Wildwood July 20 was interrupted by a vessel coming ashore, at the 13th Street beach, around 12:25 p.m.  

No injuries were reported to the boat's occupants or beachgoersaccording to North Wildwood Police Chief John Stevenson. 

The U.S. Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police (NJSP) assisted on scene. Members of the North Wildwood Police Department and North Wildwood Beach Patrol assisted the boat’s occupants, Stevenson said. 

The incident remained under investigation, as of July 20. 

