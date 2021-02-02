RIO GRANDE – Middle Township police opened an investigation into an allegation of misuse of fire company equipment at the Rio Grande Fire Company Station 72.
An anonymous commenter to the Cape May County Herald’s Spout Off section raised questions about the use of a recently purchased command truck.
“We were informed of an alleged incident with a Fire District No. 2 vehicle, and it was referred to the Middle Township Police Department for investigation,” responded Mayor Timothy Donohue, when asked about the accusation. He said he could not comment on the matter further.
Police Chief Christopher Leusner did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He would likely be unable to comment on an open investigation.
A member of the five-member fire commission said the matter was discussed at the December 2020 meeting. The member indicated the truck was not only used by a member, but it was also involved in an accident. The commission member would not say who was driving the truck but said that person promised to pay for the damages.
Commission Chairman Sal DiSimone did not immediately respond to requests for an interview. After initially being contacted for this story, he asked for a few minutes to complete a task, but then did not answer the phone after that.
The minutes of the December 2020 meeting of the Board of Commissioners have not yet been posted to the fire company’s website.
The initial Spout Off did not identify which of the five members of the Rio Grande Fire Commission was being accused.
“The Rio Grande Fire Commissioners had to get taxpayer approval to buy a ‘command vehicle’ which was supposed to go to the fire company. Instead a commissioner is using it,” reads the spout. “Why does a commissioner who has no need for a municipal vehicle get to drive it all around, including to his day job? Who pays for fuel?”
The elected commissioners are the governing body for the volunteer fire company, acting as the taxpayers’ representatives. The board meets monthly, with the meetings being open to the public, and minutes of the meeting are posted to the fire company's website.
A review of the minutes for the meetings in 2020 did not indicate anyone raised questions about vehicle use over the past year.
The commission also approves spending, as well as the annual budget, which then goes to the voters. In February 2020, voters said yes to a $714,600 budget for the year and approved $50,000 for a new command vehicle.
The fire company website shows images of the volunteer company’s fire vehicles, including three tanker trucks, two emergency response vehicles, and two command vehicles, both Ram trucks.
Rio Grande Fire Chief Richard Sweeten said the vehicles are used only for fire company business and emergency responses. One is for the chief, and the other is for the deputy chief.
“We’re very strict on the use,” he said. “I can say 100% there is not improper use on the fire company side.”
The fire district also encompasses the fire bureau, which handles fire inspections and fire prevention, and the fire commission. Both are outside of his jurisdiction, he said Jan. 25.
There are multiple legitimate reasons someone would use a command vehicle, Sweeten added, from performing fire inspections to taking it for a state inspection.
Other local firefighters contacted for this story, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they had not heard of any issues with or complaints about the use of official vehicles at the firehouse.
The Rio Grande Fire Company dates to 1927, after a meeting of concerned residents at the Grange Hall, according to a history posted on the fire company website.
The fire company responds to traffic accidents, fires, and multiple other emergencies, with the monthly calls reported to the commissioners at the monthly meetings ranging from 50 to 75. Firefighters also respond to mutual aid calls in other communities.
