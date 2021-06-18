TRENTON - The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will recognize the successes of 16 graduates from the Cape May County Recovery Court Program during a virtual ceremony June 24, at 2 p.m.
“We're fortunate that recovery court graduation coincides with the lifting of Covid restrictions. There is light at the end of the tunnel in all respects, especially for our graduates. The job market is especially fertile now, and opportunities abound for the participants, who will be reentering the workforce and life in general, with a new skill set and a new appreciation of life,” stated Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Waldman, who leads Cape May County’s Recovery Court Program.
According to a release, the graduates will be joined remotely by their friends and family, treatment providers, and court staff. The recovery court team, led by Waldman and staffed by court personnel, attorneys, probation officers, substance abuse evaluators and treatment professionals, has continued to support participants in their recovery and guide them through the challenges of the Covid pandemic.
The ceremony will include encouraging words from Assignment Judge Julio Mendez, Waldman, and recovery court probation officers. While introducing their respective graduates, probation officers will offer remarks on the strength and resolve that characterized each participant’s journey to recovery.
“We are encouraged by the success of these graduates and look forward to continuing to hear about all their great accomplishments. Recovery court graduation is just the start of many wonderful things for these participants,” Recovery Court Coordinator Sherry Phillips stated.