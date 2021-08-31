Ocean City Beach Patrol Stand, Boat - Shutterstock
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - The Department of Fire and Rescue Services announced that the following beaches will remain guarded, as of Aug. 30.

According to a release issued by Ocean City, beaches will be guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. There will be extended hours with lifeguard protection until 7:30 p.m. at Brighton Place, Eighth Street, Ninth Street, 12th Street and 34th Street. This schedule is subject to change. 

  • North Street
  • Stenton Place 
  • St. Charles Place
  • Delancey Place
  • Brighton Place (guarded until 7:30 p.m.)
  • Fifth Street
  • Eigth Street (guarded until 7:30 p.m.) 
  • Ninth Street (guarded until 7:30 p.m.) 
  • 10th Street                     
  • 11th Street
  • 12th Street (guarded until 7:30 p.m.) 
  • 14th Street
  • 30th Street
  • 32nd Street
  • 34th Street (guarded until 7:30 p.m.) 
  • 39th Street
  • 44th Street
  • 50th Street
  • 55th Street
  • 58th Street                       

The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. 

Those with questions can call 609-525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, visit ocnj.us/ocbp

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments