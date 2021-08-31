OCEAN CITY - The Department of Fire and Rescue Services announced that the following beaches will remain guarded, as of Aug. 30.
According to a release issued by Ocean City, beaches will be guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. There will be extended hours with lifeguard protection until 7:30 p.m. at Brighton Place, Eighth Street, Ninth Street, 12th Street and 34th Street. This schedule is subject to change.
- North Street
- Stenton Place
- St. Charles Place
- Delancey Place
- Brighton Place (guarded until 7:30 p.m.)
- Fifth Street
- Eigth Street (guarded until 7:30 p.m.)
- Ninth Street (guarded until 7:30 p.m.)
- 10th Street
- 11th Street
- 12th Street (guarded until 7:30 p.m.)
- 14th Street
- 30th Street
- 32nd Street
- 34th Street (guarded until 7:30 p.m.)
- 39th Street
- 44th Street
- 50th Street
- 55th Street
- 58th Street
The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches.
Those with questions can call 609-525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, visit ocnj.us/ocbp.