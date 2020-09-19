COURT HOUSE - Two reports, released this month, rated Cape Regional Medical Center (CRMC) on different aspects of patient care.
The state issued its newest “Maternity Health Hospital Report Card,” providing, what state officials say is, a “snapshot of maternal care” provided at licensed care facilities across New Jersey. The full report is available on the state Health Department database (https://bit.ly/2RGc8Y9).
CRMC scored well across nine areas of “adjusted obstetric complications,” with three categories in which CRMC scored significantly better than the state average rate, and six categories in which CRMC had no significant difference with state rates.
Dr. Andrea McCoy, CRMC’s chief medical officer, said CRMC “successfully implemented evidence-based policies and protocols” across various initiatives measured in the report card.
The second report was the spring 2020 Leapfrog semi-annual safety ratings for hospitals (https://bit.ly/3mIOzMS). The ratings are the result of scores on 28 measures of hospital safety. The grades are on an A through F scale issued for over 2,600 hospitals across the nation.
CRMC fell from its usual B rating to a C for the most recent period due, in part, to difficulties in obtaining specialized critical care physician coverage from resources available in the county.
McCoy said CRMC remedied that problem through a partnership with Cooper University Hospital, which provides needed specialized critical care staffing.
“This has not only enabled us to meet Leapfrog’s recommendations for staffing our critical care unit, but has brought university-level care to the residents and visitors of Cape May County,” McCoy added.