TRENTON - New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission customers are advised that all MVC facilities, including licensing and vehicle centers, regional service centers, road testing sites, and inspection stations, will be closed on Election Day, Nov. 3.
According to a release, regular business hours will be in effect for the rest of the week at all facilities.
Customers should visit NJMVC.gov to learn more about the many recent changes at MVC, get the latest updates, make appointments for select transactions, and use the MVC’s Online Services portal to renew or replace licenses, renew or replace registrations, change an address, make surcharge and restoration payments, and more.