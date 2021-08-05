Back,To,School,During,Covid,Pandemics,Teacher,With,Face,Mask
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - As concerns over the delta variant of Covid grow nationwide and in New Jersey, the Cape May County Library system is taking precautions for its visitors and employees. 

The library announced on its social media pages and website that, as of Aug. 5, those visiting library facilities will be required to wear a mask or face covering indoors, regardless of vaccination status. 

Cape May County's vaccination rate remains above the state average, with 60% of the county’s population  fully vaccinated. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments