NORTHFIELD - The Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is scheduled to hold a Covid vaccination event for veterans and their spouses and caregivers April 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the clinic's location, at 1909 New Road, Northfield.
According to a release, the SAVE LIVES Act of 2021 gave the VA authority to offer Covid vaccines, based on availability to:
• All veterans – anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible.
• Spouses and surviving spouses of veterans.
• Caregivers of veterans. For Covid vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to a veteran.
• Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits.
Pre-registration
Although there will be walk-in availability, all veterans and their spouses and caregivers are encouraged to pre-register in-person, at the Northfield location, this week, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., for the vaccination event. Pre-registering will help save time on the day of the event.