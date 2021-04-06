thumbnail_Northfield_CBOC050213.jpg

The Wilmington VA's Atlantic County location, on New Road, in Northfield.

 Provided

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

NORTHFIELD - The Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is scheduled to hold a Covid vaccination event for veterans and their spouses and caregivers April 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the clinic's location, at 1909 New Road, Northfield.

According to a release, the SAVE LIVES Act of 2021 gave the VA authority to offer Covid vaccines, based on availability to: 

• All veterans – anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible. 

• Spouses and surviving spouses of veterans. 

• Caregivers of veterans. For Covid vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to a veteran. 

• Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits. 

Pre-registration 

Although there will be walk-in availability, all veterans and their spouses and caregivers are encouraged to pre-register in-person, at the Northfield location, this week, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., for the vaccination event. Pre-registering will help save time on the day of the event.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments