WILDWOOD CREST - The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol announced its late-season beach coverage for 2020.
According to a release, all beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through Sept. 7 (Labor Day) and on the weekend following Labor Day (Sept. 12-13).
Due to limited available staff, 10 beaches will be protected by lifeguards from Sept. 8-11. Those beaches include: Buttercup-Lavender, Aster, Wisteria, Fern, Primrose, Stockton-Stanton, Louisville-Miami, Denver-Syracuse, Pittsburgh-Charleston and Washington-Jefferson.
Full lifeguard coverage for the 2020 season will conclude Sept. 13. A response team will be available for emergency calls on the weekends of Sept. 19-20 and Sept. 26-27.
Transport service for the handicapped will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, through Sept. 13.
The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol strongly advises all bathers to swim at lifeguard protected beaches only during the hours of operation. For further information, call the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol, at (609) 522-3825.