MORRISTOWN - Since incorporation March 24, the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF) has raised over $37.4 million and provided $18 million of immediate relief, with the support of 57,695 individual donors from across every county in New Jersey, every state in the United States, and 11 countries.
According to a release, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and New Jersey advances its phased reopening plan, NJPRF continues with its mission investing in bold, strategic, and sustainable solutions to drive statewide impact.
Over the first 16 weeks, NJPRF distributed $18 million in support of 460 nonprofit organizations best situated to provide urgent relief to vulnerable communities on the front lines of the pandemic. These organizations were identified through a combination of scoring and assessing online grant applications, researching and conducting custom-designed surveys, collaborating with donors to distribute mission-aligned restricted funds and equipment, and working with consultants, corporations, foundations, and government sources to access the best intelligence regarding critical needs and gaps on the ground.
Prioritizing those areas most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, NJPRF has distributed financial relief across all 21 counties of New Jersey, primarily in the areas of food security, healthcare hubs, telemedicine, education assistance, relief for small businesses and direct cash assistance to immigrants. Thanks to the generous underwriting of all administrative expenses, every dollar raised by NJPRF has gone directly to those in need.
"With our initial grants awarded to 460 deserving organizations and nonprofits now completed, the NJPRF will focus on strategic initiatives in areas where our funding can have a transformative impact," stated New Jersey First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy, founding chair of the NJPRF. "By strategically partnering with leading foundations and charitable organizations, we can leverage our shared values to support those New Jersey residents most impacted by COVID-19."
The NJPRF will close phase one fundraising with donations vastly exceeding expectations. The success of the first phase is thanks to the commitment and generosity of all those working on the NJPRF as well as friends across the state and around the globe.
Moving forward, NJPRF will no longer accept traditional grant requests, but rather will approach resource allocation with the goal of creating partnerships for funding and implementation. The strategic projects receiving funding will make an outsized impact across the state in the long road to a just recovery and rebuild. With a range of assets and a unique value proposition to leverage, NJPRF has an opportunity to drive positive, long-lasting change in New Jersey.
“I am humbled by the outpouring of support, and heartened by our amazing front-line workers, social service and relief organizations that have stepped up to meet this challenge," stated Josh Weinreich, CEO of the NJPRF. "NJPRF will continue to monitor and connect with these organizations to stay attuned to the landscape of need as the pandemic continues to unfold.”
The fund will pilot and scale catalytic solutions, filling gaps in service and geography with strategic partners. This work will be informed by the ability to evaluate the emerging needs of vulnerable communities through the lens of our valued relationships with corporations, foundations, and government.
The fundraising efforts continue unabated as the fund begins phase two. The NJPRF remains committed to being steadfast stewards of monies raised, ensuring the most significant impact across communities with the most critical needs due to the ongoing pandemic.