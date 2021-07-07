Police Lights 2
Shutterstock

CAPE MAY - Cape May firefighters, the U.S. Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police (NJSP) and the Cape May Beach Patrol were dispatched to the Madison Avenue beach, for a report of an injured woman on a private fishing vessel that was struck by a “rogue wave." 

According to a release, the Cape May Beach Patrol launched its wave runner, Philadelphia beach rowboat and a rescue board. Members coordinated with a Coast Guard Training Center Cape May (TRACEN) small boat and NJSP unit to bring the injured party to shore. A beach patrol member boarded the vessel to care for the injured woman while NJSP and Coast Guard units escorted the vessel to the Canyon Club Fuel Dock, where firefighters were staged.  

The woman was transported to a local hospital by firefighters and AtlantiCare paramedics. 

