WHITESBORO - Middle Township Major Crimes Unit, along with the New Jersey State Police K-9 Unit, were conducting a follow-up investigation Sept. 8 on a missing person’s case.
According to a Middle Township Police Department release, during the search, an unidentified body was located in a densely wooded area along the 200 block of East Lena Street, in Whitesboro.
The human remains cannot be positively identified at this time; however, evidence found at the scene leads detectives to believe the individual is Leila Bellamy, 18, of Whitesboro.
Bellamy was last seen July 14, 2021. Middle Township Major Crimes Unit has been comprehensively investigating Bellamy’s disappearance, with the assistance of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police Missing Person’s Unit, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, along with assistance from Philadelphia Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Florence County Sheriff’s Department, in South Carolina, and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department, in Florida.
The Southern Regional Medical Office will conduct a thorough examination to confirm the identity of the individual.