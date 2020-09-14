State Police Seek Public's Help Locating Missing Teen

Amanda Fernandes, 15, of Edison, was reported missing and was last seen Sept. 13. The roughly 5-foot teenager was last seen by staff members of the Acenda Integrated Health Cape Community Home, on Sumner Avenue, in Woodbine.

WOODBINE - New Jersey State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Amanda Fernandes, 15, of Edison.

According to the New Jersey State Police Facebook page, Fernandes was last seen Sept. 13, at approximately 11 p.m., by the staff of Acenda Integrated Health Cape Community Home, on Sumner Avenue, in Woodbine.

She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 foot, 3 inches and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, with dark camouflage shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbine Station, at (609) 861-5698.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

