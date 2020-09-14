WOODBINE - New Jersey State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Amanda Fernandes, 15, of Edison.
According to the New Jersey State Police Facebook page, Fernandes was last seen Sept. 13, at approximately 11 p.m., by the staff of Acenda Integrated Health Cape Community Home, on Sumner Avenue, in Woodbine.
She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 foot, 3 inches and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, with dark camouflage shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbine Station, at (609) 861-5698.
Anonymous tips are welcome.