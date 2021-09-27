Haggerty Jr.

Douglas Haggerty Jr., 12, was last seen in North Cape May Sept. 25. Lower Township police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact their Detective Division.

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing child.  

According to a police department release, Douglas Haggerty Jr., 12, was reported missing at 12:41 a.m. Sept. 27. He was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25, in North Cape May, wearing black pants and Vans brand sneakers and was riding a silver bike.  

His destination is unknown, and he is known to ride his bike in parking lots and on the side of the road in a "wheelie" style. 

Those with information about Haggerty Jr.'s whereabouts are asked to contact the Lower Township Police Department Detective Division, at 609-886-2711. 

