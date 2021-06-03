COURT HOUSE - At approximately 1:11 p.m. June 3, Middle Township Police Dispatch received a 911 call from an unknown subject stating someone fell in a lake, in the area of Indian Trail Road and needed assistance.
According to a release, the caller hung up without providing any additional information. The phone used was not able to be contacted once the caller disconnected.
An extensive search was conducted of the area near Indian Trail Road, as well as all other bodies of water located from Indian Trail south through Green Creek. The search did not locate anyone in distress or any signs of distress.
The Middle Township Police Department, Green Creek Fire Department, Middle Township Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape May County Mosquito Commission helicopter unit, Cape May County Sheriff’s Department, and the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service all responded to the area to assist in the search.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department.