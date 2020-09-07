Get ‘The Wrap’ in your inbox every Monday by signing up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap.
Aug. 31-Sept. 6:
A Summer Like No Other Comes to an End
Labor Day weekend, the traditional end of the summer tourism season, arrived. Some form of shoulder season will kick in, but how it will go is anybody’s guess. Even if it is a busy one, the key revenue months of July and August have come to an end.
“In my 45 years in this job, I have never seen a year like this,” said Diane Wieland, Cape May County’s spokeswoman and tourism director, in a Herald report.
How did tourism do? No one will be sure of the numbers for weeks, but the pandemic-driven summer of 2020 will fall far short of the record-setting 2019 season, when tourist spending began to approach $6.9 billion, according to Wieland.
Wieland’s guess is that 10%-15% of small businesses will not return, in 2021, victims of the pandemic and the measures taken to fight it. One hears those numbers with some sense of relief because it could have been even worse.
This week, more businesses gained permission to reopen, but late for a seasonal economy, like Cape May's. Indoor dining, movie theaters, gyms, and other businesses closed since March began capacity-restricted opening, just as the mass of tourists who annually flock to the shore begins to ebb.
It was a summer in which everything was forced outside, at the mercy of the weather. There were reduced numbers of guest workers through the J-1 visa program. Canadian visitors remained behind closed borders, costing the county 7% to 9% of its visitor volume.
“We can’t take another summer like this one,” Wieland said, in the report.
Murphy signed legislation that allows municipalities and counties to issue what has become known as COVID-19 bonds, borrowing to offset revenue losses and unexpected expenses related to the pandemic.
Bridges in Dire Need
The week prior, the county announced a 15-year, nearly billion-dollar plan for repairing or replacing 28 bridges that are critical parts of the transportation infrastructure in our water-defined community. Work is already underway in several areas, providing a glimpse of the disruptions that the bridge repairs will likely cause as the much-needed work is done.
Paying for this plan is going to be a challenge, especially as it comes when state and federal sources of funds may face competing pressures.
The state and county health metrics are trending in the right direction, but no one is ready to claim the county is in a post-COVID-19 world. The virus is still very much with us. The challenge of the coming week will be to maintain slowing case count and low hospitalization numbers as schools and colleges reopen.
Nationally, the U.S. Census Bureau is reporting 86.4% of the households recorded for the 2020 census, as of Sept. 5. New Jersey, one of the nation’s hardest-hit states, in terms of the virus, managed to stay with the national average, at 86% of households accounted for. Census takers are now making the effort, including going door to door, to deal with those who did not self-report.
There will be a lot of work to do, in Cape May County, where the self-report numbers have just inched above 30%, at 30.9%. The county ended the 2010 census count with 32.6% self-reporting.
The county is left with the prospect of another potential undercount of its population, just when the need for federal transportation funds, most indexed to population, is highest.
Municipal Happenings
In Cape May, the governing body dealt with some complaints about political flags on the beach by deciding it would not take any steps to limit political speech on municipal beaches. The city also held a random drawing to decide the order of competing referendums on its November ballot, while engaging in a debate as the majority on Cape May City Council agreed to a last-minute change to its rules governing public comment at virtual council meetings. Meanwhile, the race for council seats, in November, got a new candidate.
Middle Township announced the addition of a polling place for the November elections. Designated area voters will be able to cast their ballots at the Martin Luther King Center, in Whitesboro.
Interest in the development of parts of Pacific Avenue, in Wildwood, is growing, with the designation of the area as a redevelopment area.
West Wildwood initiated a needed sewer project.
Stone Harbor home values continue to surge two years after completion of a borough-wide reevaluation. Tax Assessor Margaret Slavin said, “I know this will eventually even off, but I don’t see it happening anytime soon.”
The borough is also testing a new public meeting format to maintain the gains in public participation it has seen during the pandemic.
And…
The state continues to fund efforts to reduce a drug overdose problem that seems to have intensified following the pandemic’s lockdowns.
Scientists make dire predictions for sea-level rise, in New Jersey, as the issue of climate change tries to regain priority in a COVID-19-defined world.
The state prohibits using a lawful residence in the U.S. as a qualification for professional or occupational licenses. The new law is expected to impact as many as 500,000 undocumented residents.
Murphy signed a bill Aug. 31 that makes false incrimination or filing a false police report to intimidate or harass based on race or other protected class a criminal act.
Atlantic Cape Community College received a $40,000 federal grant to create a small business support center in the county.
The state released a second report card on hospital maternity care. The press release contains links that will allow interested readers to access the state database for specific hospital data, including Cape Regional Medical Center.