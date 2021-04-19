Sample Driver License with Gender 'X'.jpg

New Jerseyans can now selected an "X" gender identity for their driver's license or identification card, the state's Motor Vehicle Commission announced April 19.

TRENTON - The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) announced the addition of an “X” gender option on New Jersey driver licenses and non-driver identification cards April 19.

According to a release, gender “X” will indicate a gender is unspecified, and it will be offered alongside the existing “M” (male) and “F” (female) gender options on licenses and IDs. This is offered not only to New Jersey residents who identify as non-binary, but for anyone who prefers that their gender not be specified on their license or ID.

For those wishing to change their gender marker on a license or ID, that option is available in New Jersey by self-attestation. Customers only need to fill out the associated form available on the MVC website and visit an MVC licensing center as a walk-in customer. Customers will have to surrender their current license or ID and pay a standard fee of $11 to receive a duplicate card.

“Diversity and inclusion are core values for New Jersey, and for all of us at the MVC. We know this new option will be deeply impactful for many residents, as access to resources and the ability to live and work freely so often hinges on having documentation that correctly reflects your identity,” stated MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton.

“We're thrilled that New Jersey has joined 19 other states and Washington, D.C, in offering X gender markers on driver's licenses and state IDs,” stated Christian Fuscarino, executive director of Garden State Equality. “This option will allow New Jerseyans, particularly non-binary and intersex people, to enjoy a right many of us take for granted – having an ID that accurately reflects who we are. We applaud the MVC for taking another step to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ New Jerseyans.”

Originally planned for late 2020, the implementation of a gender “X” option was delayed due to the Covid public health emergency, and it required modifications to the MVC computer system and completing the move to issue licenses and IDs via central issuance.

The MVC previously announced the ability to change the M/F gender designation on licenses and IDs in February 2020, following the passage of the “Babs Siperstein Law,” in 2018.

For the latest MVC news and updates, visit NJMVC.gov and follow the MVC on Twitter (@NJ_MVC), Facebook (NewJerseyMVC), and Instagram (njmvc).

