Wildwood Boardwalk 2020.image.jpg
File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - Visitors to the Wildwoods Boardwalk will have to go without a traditional morning event, at least for the time being. 

The Boardwalk will not have have the National Anthem played on its sound system due to mechanical problems, NJ.com reported. The anthem is typically played daily, at 11 a.m. 

Fiber optic lines, which run under the Boardwalk, that operate the sound system were damaged by work being done, according to city officials.  

Crews are working to fix the sound system, but the city couldn't provide a timeline on when it would be restored. 

Read full story here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments