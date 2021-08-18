THIS WEEKEND: Jazz Fest, Sherlock Holmes Tour, & More!

 

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - The Exit Zero Jazz Festival, a yearly concert, with multiple performances held in Cape May, is among events establishing Covid requirements for patrons. 

Those planning to attend the festival this October will either need to test negative for the coronavirus no more than 72 hours before attending or show proof of being fully vaccinated, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Masks will also be mandatory throughout the festival for children under 12, as they remain ineligible to receive one of three vaccines approved for an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Press said. They will also be recommended for all concertgoers, regardless of vaccination status. 

Read full story here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments