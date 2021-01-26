OCEAN CITY - Gillian's Wonderland Pier, on Ocean City's Boardwalk, was ordered by a judge Jan. 21 to be auctioned, NBC 10 reported.
Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, who owns the amusement pier with his wife, defaulted on $8 million in loans for the property, according to the report.
Gillian said the Covid pandemic's impact on the Jersey Shore's summer tourism season hit the park hard, like many area businesses. Court documents, however, show much of the park's debt accrued before the pandemic interrupted the area's economic activity.
In a statement, Gillian assured customers and the community that the nearly century-old park would open in 2021, and that he initiated new financing to manage the debt.
