TRENTON - The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC) Feb. 26 announced it’s adding more transactions by appointment to improve service at its 39 agencies across the state.
“With these additions, almost all in-person transactions will be handled using appointments now,” stated MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton.
According to a release, beginning Feb. 26, customers can schedule appointments starting March 1 for:
- New driver permits
- Non-driver IDs
- Commercial Learner Permits (CLPs) and endorsements, under a separate appointment category.
Two additional changes also take effect March 1:
- Name changes and/or gender marker changes may be completed in conjunction with a REAL ID or License Renewal appointment. Otherwise, name changes and/or gender marker changes remain available on a walk-in basis.
- Probationary licenses will be available via an open appointment: following a successful road test, applicants have 60 days to get their license at any Licensing Center.
All MVC appointments are scheduled up to two months in advance, at NJMVC.gov.
Transactions available by appointment already include out-of-state transfers; license or non-driver ID renewals ineligible for online renewal; CDL renewals; REAL ID; new titles or registrations (for individuals only); duplicate or replacement titles; and registration renewals ineligible for online renewal.
“Appointments are now widely available for nearly all in-person transactions, and the MVC has added to the total number of appointments in recent weeks,” stated Fulton. “Since October, the MVC has steadily added these appointments.”
Before scheduling, every customer should first check to see if their transaction can be completed online, at NJMVC.gov, as many customers mistakenly make appointments for transactions that can be completed without a visit to an MVC agency.
Many MVC transactions can be conducted online now, including most standard license and registration renewals and replacements. In fact, more than 80% of standard licenses and nearly all vehicle registrations are currently renewed without an in-person visit.
In total, there are about 30 different online services and transactions available on the MVC website.
“Due to our aggressive push online, we’ve reduced the number of transactions conducted in agencies from more than half to nearly a quarter over the course of the pandemic,” Fulton stated. “That’s a tremendous change, accounting for millions of reduced visits – and we’re not done yet. We have more innovations and improvements to announce in the coming weeks.”
Customers are encouraged to log on to NJMVC.gov before visiting an agency to catch up on the many changes to MVC operations, conduct transactions online, and schedule appointments for those few license or vehicle transactions that require an in-person visit.