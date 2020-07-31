DMV
TRENTON - The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced July 31 that driver knowledge exams, also known as “written” driver tests, will be available to all drivers, including commercial drivers, starting Aug. 3, but the appointment. 

According to a release, all Licensing Centers, except Oakland and Flemington, will offer the tests. Appointments can be made up to 30 days in advance, at https://mymvc.state.nj.us/apps/schedule-knowledge-test-appointment.html

Customers are cautioned that demand will be high, so it may take time to secure an appointment. Road tests, which re-started June 29, continue on a by appointment basis. More information about road tests is available at the MVC website.

For more MVC news and updates, customers should visit NJMVC.gov.

